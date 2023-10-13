Financial Counselors Inc. Has $2.34 Million Holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Financial Counselors Inc. cut its position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,379 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 241 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $2,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LW. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Lamb Weston by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,305 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after buying an additional 11,741 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Lamb Weston by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,746 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after buying an additional 5,933 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston in the 1st quarter worth $92,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Lamb Weston by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 41,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 9,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Lamb Weston by 158.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,927 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 17,726 shares during the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Activity at Lamb Weston
In related news, insider Eryk J. Spytek sold 6,319 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total transaction of $652,310.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,597.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Lamb Weston Price Performance
NYSE:LW opened at $84.09 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $95.96 and a 200-day moving average of $105.47. The company has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.55. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.39 and a 52 week high of $117.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.44.
Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.55. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 77.14%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Lamb Weston Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.18%.
About Lamb Weston
Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.
