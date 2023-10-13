Financial Counselors Inc. Has $2.47 Million Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,180 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHX. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 103.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 135,281,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,284,896,000 after purchasing an additional 68,805,989 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 110.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,493,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,965,156,000 after purchasing an additional 19,136,345 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 89.5% in the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 4,701,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220,404 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 103.4% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,976,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021,700 shares during the period. Finally, McAdam LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 117.5% in the 1st quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 2,553,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379,414 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHX opened at $51.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $41.20 and a 1-year high of $54.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.94.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

