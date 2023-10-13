Financial Counselors Inc. Has $2.75 Million Stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $2,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 3,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Northern Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 87.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,527,000 after buying an additional 18,331 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 160.5% in the 2nd quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 89,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,972,000 after buying an additional 54,994 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 179,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,193,000 after buying an additional 36,987 shares during the period. Finally, Seed Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at about $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

QQQ stock opened at $369.93 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $254.26 and a 12 month high of $387.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $367.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $353.88.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be issued a $0.5389 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

