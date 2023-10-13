Financial Counselors Inc. Has $3.58 Million Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,211 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $3,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 9,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 12,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $136.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $95.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $122.54 and a 12 month high of $147.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.62.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

