Financial Counselors Inc. Reduces Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Financial Counselors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 488 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $3,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWN. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 3,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 3,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 5,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E&G Advisors LP grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 5,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWN opened at $132.24 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $140.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.75. The company has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $127.21 and a 12 month high of $157.65.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

