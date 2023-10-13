Financial Counselors Inc. Sells 10,590 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Financial Counselors Inc. lessened its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 19.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,590 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $3,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,856,000. Vinva Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth about $3,244,000. Ignite Planners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 4,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 86,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,054,000 after buying an additional 3,573 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 33,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,324,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $61.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $70.19 and its 200 day moving average is $72.33. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.87 and a 1 year high of $78.59.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 56.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on MDLZ. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $89.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.80.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

