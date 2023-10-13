Financial Counselors Inc. Sells 1,083 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Financial Counselors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 35,659 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,083 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $3,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in General Electric by 10.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 305,384 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,925,000 after purchasing an additional 27,682 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in General Electric in the first quarter valued at about $1,518,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in General Electric by 2.9% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,748 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in General Electric in the first quarter valued at about $388,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new position in General Electric in the first quarter valued at about $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $111.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $121.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $112.73 and its 200 day moving average is $106.76. General Electric has a 1-year low of $49.08 and a 1-year high of $117.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.22. General Electric had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 13.32%. The business had revenue of $15.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 25th. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 3.80%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on General Electric from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Bank of America lifted their target price on General Electric from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on General Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer cut General Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on General Electric from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.71.

Insider Activity

In other General Electric news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 112,614 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total value of $12,973,132.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,672,729.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Featured Stories

