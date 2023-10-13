Financial Counselors Inc. Sells 58 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Financial Counselors Inc. reduced its stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,105 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 58 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $3,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MSCI. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MSCI by 657.1% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 53 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of MSCI during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of MSCI during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MSCI during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of MSCI by 153.3% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 76 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. 88.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of MSCI from $600.00 to $545.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of MSCI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $650.00 to $554.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $574.00 to $592.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of MSCI from $620.00 to $613.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MSCI has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $566.07.

MSCI Price Performance

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $520.64 on Friday. MSCI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $385.00 and a fifty-two week high of $572.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $529.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $508.27.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The technology company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $621.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.47 million. MSCI had a net margin of 39.02% and a negative return on equity of 93.06%. MSCI’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 13.11 earnings per share for the current year.

MSCI Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.38%.

Insider Transactions at MSCI

In other news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 1,800 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.89, for a total transaction of $1,000,602.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,274 shares in the company, valued at $10,158,333.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Robert J. Gutowski sold 1,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total value of $768,560.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 15,179 shares in the company, valued at $7,893,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Scott A. Crum sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.89, for a total transaction of $1,000,602.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,158,333.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MSCI Company Profile

(Free Report)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

