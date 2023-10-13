Financial Counselors Inc. Sells 75 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Financial Counselors Inc. trimmed its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $3,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 8,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 3,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 1.2% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 2.9% in the first quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 1,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ITW. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $235.00 in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $281.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $256.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $213.00 to $198.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $236.73.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

Shares of ITW opened at $233.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $238.36 and a 200-day moving average of $238.75. The company has a market cap of $70.68 billion, a PE ratio of 23.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.15. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $180.46 and a one year high of $264.19.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 94.14% and a net margin of 19.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.39%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

(Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.