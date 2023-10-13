Financial Counselors Inc. Trims Stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Financial Counselors Inc. cut its position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,923 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 654 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $1,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRI. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 2.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 25.1% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,001 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the first quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 4.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,090 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 17.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 776,082 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $103,176,000 after purchasing an additional 113,548 shares during the last quarter. 94.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DRI stock opened at $134.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.69 and a 12 month high of $173.06. The stock has a market cap of $16.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.59.

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 21st. The restaurant operator reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 47.87% and a net margin of 9.13%. Darden Restaurants’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.26%.

In related news, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 33,000 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.09, for a total transaction of $5,612,970.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 157,957 shares in the company, valued at $26,866,906.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ricardo Cardenas sold 23,222 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.04, for a total transaction of $3,948,668.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,007 shares in the company, valued at $8,163,110.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.09, for a total value of $5,612,970.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 157,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,866,906.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 175,908 shares of company stock worth $29,544,591. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. VNET Group reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $183.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 25th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.14.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brands.

