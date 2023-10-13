Financial Counselors Inc. Trims Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Financial Counselors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,978 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $4,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth about $18,897,320,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth about $268,923,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Avion Wealth boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 75.8% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 109 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MA shares. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Mastercard from $433.00 to $486.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Mastercard from $438.00 to $442.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Mastercard from $440.00 to $443.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Mastercard from $440.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $450.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mastercard news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 7,419 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.28, for a total value of $2,947,420.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,496,700.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 2,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.00, for a total value of $868,595.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,587,525. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 7,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.28, for a total value of $2,947,420.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,007 shares in the company, valued at $15,496,700.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 418,446 shares of company stock valued at $166,076,098. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Up 0.0 %

MA stock opened at $399.90 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $276.87 and a twelve month high of $418.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The firm has a market cap of $376.79 billion, a PE ratio of 37.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $402.84 and a 200 day moving average of $387.73.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 178.10% and a net margin of 43.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 9th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 21.37%.

About Mastercard

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.