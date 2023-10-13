Financial Counselors Inc. Trims Stock Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Financial Counselors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,532 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,701 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $2,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ALGN. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Align Technology by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 934 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Align Technology by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 180,978 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $78,911,000 after purchasing an additional 18,153 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Align Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $955,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Align Technology by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,713 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Align Technology by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 526 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ALGN shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $383.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $370.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Align Technology from $385.00 to $406.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Align Technology from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $374.22.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGN opened at $268.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.85, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.66. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $172.05 and a 52 week high of $413.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $331.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $328.45.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $985.87 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 11.42%. As a group, research analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).

