Financial Management Network Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Financial Management Network Inc. reduced its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 246 shares during the quarter. Financial Management Network Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Income Solutions Inc purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Ergoteles LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in AbbVie during the first quarter worth about $1,150,000. Wsfs Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter valued at about $562,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 80.4% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 75,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,242,000 after purchasing an additional 33,661 shares during the last quarter. 67.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In other news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total value of $2,759,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 625,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,262,600.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Performance

NYSE:ABBV opened at $148.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $261.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $149.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.13. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.96 and a fifty-two week high of $168.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.12. AbbVie had a return on equity of 151.29% and a net margin of 15.50%. The business had revenue of $13.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.52 billion. Analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.98 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet raised AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. William Blair began coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of AbbVie from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $177.00 price target on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.33.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

