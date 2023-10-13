Firan Technology Group (OTCMKTS:FTGFF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Firan Technology Group (OTCMKTS:FTGFF – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $27.46 million for the quarter.
Firan Technology Group Stock Performance
Firan Technology Group stock opened at $2.42 on Friday. Firan Technology Group has a 12-month low of $2.28 and a 12-month high of $3.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.41.
Firan Technology Group Company Profile
