Firan Technology Group (TSE:FTG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Firan Technology Group (TSE:FTG – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of C$36.61 million for the quarter. Firan Technology Group had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 7.49%.
Firan Technology Group Stock Performance
TSE:FTG opened at C$3.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$82.73 million, a PE ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.42. Firan Technology Group has a fifty-two week low of C$1.80 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.41, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.38 and a 200-day moving average price of C$3.34.
Firan Technology Group Company Profile
