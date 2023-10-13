Firan Technology Group (TSE:FTG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Firan Technology Group (TSE:FTG – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of C$36.61 million for the quarter. Firan Technology Group had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 7.49%.

Firan Technology Group Stock Performance

TSE:FTG opened at C$3.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$82.73 million, a PE ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.42. Firan Technology Group has a fifty-two week low of C$1.80 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.41, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.38 and a 200-day moving average price of C$3.34.

Firan Technology Group Company Profile

Firan Technology Group Corporation manufactures and sells printed circuit boards, illuminated cockpit display panels, and keyboards primarily in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and rest of Americas. It operates in two segments, FTG Circuits and FTG Aerospace. The company offers printed circuit boards, standard rigid, high-density interconnect, RF circuitry, thermal management, and rigid flex and assembly products.

