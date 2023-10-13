First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the five brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $68.25.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FAF. SpectralCast reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of First American Financial in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of First American Financial in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Truist Financial increased their price target on First American Financial from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of First American Financial in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First American Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of First American Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of First American Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of First American Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First American Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 745 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FAF opened at $52.87 on Friday. First American Financial has a 1 year low of $43.54 and a 1 year high of $64.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.86. The company has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 22.94 and a beta of 1.26.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.39. First American Financial had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First American Financial will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. This is an increase from First American Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.78%.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

