First Farmers Financial (OTCMKTS:FFMR) Trading Down 1.2%

First Farmers Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FFMR – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 1.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $61.04 and last traded at $61.25. 374 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 572 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.00.

First Farmers Financial Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.38.

Get First Farmers Financial alerts:

First Farmers Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 30th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%.

First Farmers Financial Company Profile

First Farmers Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Farmers Bank & Trust that provides banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses. The company offers checking and savings accounts, health savings accounts, youth accounts, business accounts, deposit and government accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as account management services; and mortgages and construction loans, first time home buyers loan, home equity loans, auto loans, collateral loans, and debit and credit cards.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Farmers Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Farmers Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.