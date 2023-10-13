First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Shares Sold by Seizert Capital Partners LLC

Seizert Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Free Report) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,797 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,090 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned 0.18% of First Internet Bancorp worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 148.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,267 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 521.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,325 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 5,450.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,442 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,398 shares during the period. 62.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Internet Bancorp alerts:

First Internet Bancorp Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of First Internet Bancorp stock opened at $17.42 on Friday. First Internet Bancorp has a 1-year low of $9.68 and a 1-year high of $33.02. The company has a market capitalization of $151.90 million, a PE ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.80 and a 200-day moving average of $16.43.

First Internet Bancorp Dividend Announcement

First Internet Bancorp ( NASDAQ:INBK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. First Internet Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.56% and a net margin of 8.03%. The firm had revenue of $24.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.40 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that First Internet Bancorp will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Craig Hallum upped their price target on First Internet Bancorp from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of First Internet Bancorp from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Internet Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on INBK

First Internet Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

First Internet Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and municipal products and services to individuals and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit, savings, money market, commercial and brokered deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Internet Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Internet Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.