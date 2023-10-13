First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) Shares Gap Up to $4.92

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG – Get Free Report) (TSE:FR)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.92, but opened at $5.09. First Majestic Silver shares last traded at $5.26, with a volume of 2,242,332 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from $12.50 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on First Majestic Silver in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on First Majestic Silver in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th.

First Majestic Silver Stock Up 8.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.13. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.23 and a beta of 1.15.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG – Get Free Report) (TSE:FR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $146.69 million for the quarter. First Majestic Silver had a negative return on equity of 3.26% and a negative net margin of 25.46%. Sell-side analysts predict that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

First Majestic Silver Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.005 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. First Majestic Silver’s payout ratio is -3.51%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 105,048.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,055,036 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $392,439,000 after purchasing an additional 47,010,285 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in First Majestic Silver by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 29,511,019 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $212,774,000 after acquiring an additional 3,199,855 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in First Majestic Silver during the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,028,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 3.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,742,001 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $58,994,000 after purchasing an additional 274,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 35.9% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,572,919 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $37,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737,375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.43% of the company’s stock.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. Its projects include the San Dimas mine that consists of 119 individual concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa States, México; the Santa Elena comprising 32 individual concessions that covers an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora State, México; and the La Encantada consists of 22 exploitation concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares located in Coahuila State, México.

Featured Articles

