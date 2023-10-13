First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

First of Long Island Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of FLIC stock opened at $10.92 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. First of Long Island has a fifty-two week low of $8.79 and a fifty-two week high of $19.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.50 million, a P/E ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.22.

Get First of Long Island alerts:

First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $24.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.80 million. First of Long Island had a net margin of 23.50% and a return on equity of 9.79%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that First of Long Island will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First of Long Island Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First of Long Island

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 11th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 10th. First of Long Island’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.83%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of First of Long Island by 96.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,770 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of First of Long Island by 2,165.3% during the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,576 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 4,374 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of First of Long Island by 249.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,262 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,041 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of First of Long Island by 110.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,454 shares of the bank’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 4,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of First of Long Island during the 2nd quarter worth about $124,000. 52.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First of Long Island

(Get Free Report)

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, municipalities, and other organizations. The company offers business and small business checking, personal checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, interest on lawyer, escrow service, rent security, personal and nonpersonal money market, savings, time deposit, holiday club, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First of Long Island Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First of Long Island and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.