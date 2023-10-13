First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Upgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Equal Weight”

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Free Report) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

FQVLF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Scotiabank dropped their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$41.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. TD Securities boosted their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Raymond James lowered First Quantum Minerals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$29.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Quantum Minerals currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.83.

First Quantum Minerals Stock Down 3.1 %

FQVLF stock opened at $22.47 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.88 and its 200-day moving average is $24.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.58 billion, a PE ratio of 39.42, a P/E/G ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 2.03. First Quantum Minerals has a twelve month low of $16.35 and a twelve month high of $29.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter. First Quantum Minerals had a return on equity of 3.33% and a net margin of 5.88%. Sell-side analysts expect that First Quantum Minerals will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Quantum Minerals Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th were paid a dividend of $0.0606 per share. This represents a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. First Quantum Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.05%.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

