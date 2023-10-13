First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Given New C$26.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$38.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut First Quantum Minerals from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a C$39.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$41.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Quantum Minerals presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$35.22.

First Quantum Minerals Price Performance

TSE FM opened at C$30.84 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$33.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$33.01. First Quantum Minerals has a 52 week low of C$22.43 and a 52 week high of C$39.13. The stock has a market cap of C$21.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.56.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.20 by C($0.05). First Quantum Minerals had a return on equity of 3.29% and a net margin of 5.88%. The business had revenue of C$2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.27 billion. Analysts forecast that First Quantum Minerals will post 2.2239354 EPS for the current year.

First Quantum Minerals Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. First Quantum Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other First Quantum Minerals news, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 55,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$33.38, for a total transaction of C$1,857,496.86. Company insiders own 19.76% of the company’s stock.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

