First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 426,069 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 228,535 shares.The stock last traded at $39.09 and had previously closed at $39.09.

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.55.

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HYLS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $372,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 11.4% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 86.7% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 102,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,711,000 after purchasing an additional 47,803 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 44.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,204,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,644,000 after purchasing an additional 988,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 611.6% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 53,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,454,000 after purchasing an additional 46,096 shares during the last quarter.

The First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund is an actively managed fund holding up to 130% in long positions in high yield bonds it expects to outperform, and up to 30% short positions in issues it expects to underperform.

