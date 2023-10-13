First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 426,069 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 228,535 shares.The stock last traded at $39.09 and had previously closed at $39.09.
First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Stock Performance
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.55.
First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Company Profile
The First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund is an actively managed fund holding up to 130% in long positions in high yield bonds it expects to outperform, and up to 30% short positions in issues it expects to underperform.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- Buy Electronic Arts For the 2024 Rally
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- Walgreens Boots Alliance: Value or Value Trap?
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Cinemark and Imax Steal the Spotlight in Movie Theater Comeback
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.