First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) Shares Sold by Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC

Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC lowered its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 69.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,070 shares during the period. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 207.6% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,885,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,470,000 after buying an additional 5,321,750 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 996.7% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 3,455,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,140,704 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 231.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Advisors LLC now owns 2,129,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,013,000 after buying an additional 1,486,495 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,946,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $19,254,000.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:FPE opened at $15.76 on Friday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52 week low of $15.23 and a 52 week high of $18.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.97.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Profile

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

