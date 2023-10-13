Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Sold by Hohimer Wealth Management LLC

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,415 shares during the period. Fiserv comprises 1.5% of Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $5,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 99,857.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 570,446,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,961,792,000 after acquiring an additional 569,875,539 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,478,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,557,000 after purchasing an additional 266,154 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Fiserv by 543.8% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 244,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,902,000 after purchasing an additional 206,913 shares in the last quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp lifted its stake in Fiserv by 11.9% in the second quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 760,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,962,000 after buying an additional 80,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 93.3% in the second quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 113,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,912,000 after buying an additional 54,739 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Friday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Fiserv Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of FISV traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $112.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,740,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,749,599. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $119.79. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.03 and a twelve month high of $122.39.

About Fiserv

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.