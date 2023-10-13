Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Sold by Hohimer Wealth Management LLC

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,415 shares during the period. Fiserv comprises 1.5% of Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $5,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 99,857.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 570,446,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,961,792,000 after acquiring an additional 569,875,539 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,478,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,557,000 after purchasing an additional 266,154 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Fiserv by 543.8% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 244,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,902,000 after purchasing an additional 206,913 shares in the last quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp lifted its stake in Fiserv by 11.9% in the second quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 760,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,962,000 after buying an additional 80,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 93.3% in the second quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 113,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,912,000 after buying an additional 54,739 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.79% of the company’s stock.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Friday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of FISV traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $112.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,740,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,749,599. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $119.79. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.03 and a twelve month high of $122.39.
Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.
