Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Price Target Lowered to $80.00 at Barclays

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from $88.00 to $80.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Floor & Decor in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Floor & Decor in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $100.94.

NYSE:FND opened at $82.93 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $95.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.92. Floor & Decor has a 1 year low of $63.51 and a 1 year high of $116.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.66. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 6.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Floor & Decor will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Floor & Decor news, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 6,381 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.59, for a total transaction of $661,007.79. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,286,484.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 18,656 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $2,145,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 177,891 shares in the company, valued at $20,457,465. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 6,381 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.59, for a total value of $661,007.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,286,484.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FND. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 8,320.1% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,584,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,864,000 after buying an additional 2,553,950 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 19.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,468,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519,603 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 38.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,661,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,206 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 39.7% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,481,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,951,000 after purchasing an additional 705,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Floor & Decor by 146.1% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 148,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,456,000 after purchasing an additional 470,966 shares during the last quarter.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools.

