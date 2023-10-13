Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) Coverage Initiated at Citigroup

Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Flowserve in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Flowserve from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Flowserve from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Flowserve from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Flowserve from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Flowserve presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.80.

Flowserve Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FLS opened at $38.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Flowserve has a 1-year low of $23.89 and a 1-year high of $41.01. The company has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.61.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.68 million. Flowserve had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Flowserve will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Flowserve Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Flowserve during the first quarter valued at $163,840,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Flowserve during the second quarter valued at $30,521,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flowserve during the fourth quarter valued at $25,041,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Flowserve during the fourth quarter valued at $25,015,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Flowserve by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,503,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,488,000 after purchasing an additional 634,175 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Flowserve Company Profile

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines.

