Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. Buys 340 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,066 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 340 shares during the quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Command Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new position in Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Yum! Brands during the first quarter worth about $31,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Yum! Brands by 108.0% during the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 233 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in Yum! Brands by 28,400.0% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. 80.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Yum! Brands Price Performance

NYSE YUM opened at $116.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.01. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.96 and a 1-year high of $143.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $127.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.60.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.17. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 20.31%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 29th were given a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 28th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

YUM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $179.00 to $173.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on Yum! Brands from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America raised their price target on Yum! Brands from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $153.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $139.00 to $138.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Yum! Brands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.83.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on YUM

Insider Buying and Selling at Yum! Brands

In other news, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.46, for a total transaction of $179,100.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,789.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.81, for a total transaction of $520,096.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,727,983.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.46, for a total transaction of $179,100.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $165,789.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,994 shares of company stock valued at $1,198,397. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Yum! Brands

(Free Report)

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.