Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Buys 2,586 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 241,092 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,586 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned about 0.11% of Dollar General worth $40,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $564,881,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Dollar General by 124.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,193,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770,718 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Dollar General by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,744,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318,412 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Dollar General by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,570,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,118,721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Dollar General by 21,531.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,132,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127,382 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $106.25 per share, with a total value of $212,500.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,290,137.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on DG shares. UBS Group cut their price target on Dollar General from $200.00 to $181.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Gordon Haskett raised Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Dollar General from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Dollar General from $175.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Dollar General from $180.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.25.

Dollar General Trading Up 8.7 %

Shares of NYSE:DG traded up $8.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $110.66. The company had a trading volume of 3,107,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,867,475. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $101.09 and a 12 month high of $261.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $24.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.23.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.93 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 36.34% and a net margin of 5.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.98 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is presently 24.18%.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

