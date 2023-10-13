Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Cuts Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH reduced its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,376,272 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 34,458 shares during the period. Medtronic makes up 1.5% of Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $209,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Medtronic during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MDT shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. CL King initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Mizuho increased their target price on Medtronic from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.94.

MDT stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $71.84. 727,743 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,732,460. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.08. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $70.95 and a 52 week high of $92.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.71.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 11.47%. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 101.85%.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.38, for a total transaction of $83,380.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,799,316.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Medtronic news, EVP Gregory L. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.84, for a total value of $838,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,723 shares in the company, valued at $3,917,256.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.38, for a total transaction of $83,380.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,799,316.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,352 shares of company stock worth $1,035,497 over the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

