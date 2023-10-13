Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Decreases Position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH trimmed its stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,319,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142,599 shares during the period. Monster Beverage makes up about 1.0% of Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned about 0.23% of Monster Beverage worth $133,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MNST. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 95.8% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 276.1% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

In other Monster Beverage news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 56,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total value of $3,305,239.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,027,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,447,270.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.35, for a total value of $6,308,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,141,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,451,375.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark J. Hall sold 56,202 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total transaction of $3,305,239.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,027,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,447,270.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 166,318 shares of company stock valued at $9,620,379. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MNST traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.92. 412,845 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,351,679. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12 month low of $42.81 and a 12 month high of $60.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.64. The company has a market cap of $50.20 billion, a PE ratio of 34.96, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.85.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.39. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MNST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Cfra upgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Monster Beverage currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.86.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

