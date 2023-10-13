Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Grows Stock Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,507,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 162,401 shares during the quarter. Stanley Black & Decker makes up approximately 1.0% of Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned about 0.98% of Stanley Black & Decker worth $141,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 17.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,623,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,603,393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,774,661 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,727,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,267,339,000 after acquiring an additional 2,789,383 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,785,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $949,648,000 after acquiring an additional 874,617 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 113,894.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,804,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $360,943,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 18.4% during the first quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,620,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $291,747,000 after purchasing an additional 561,392 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Stanley Black & Decker

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, SVP Janet Link sold 3,081 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.76, for a total value of $304,279.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,228,464.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $102.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday. Citigroup raised their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stanley Black & Decker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.18.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of SWK stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $83.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,639,888. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.70 and a 1-year high of $104.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $88.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.87. The company has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a P/E/G ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.25. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 0.26% and a net margin of 4.84%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. This is a positive change from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.78%.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

