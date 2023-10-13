Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Has $33.68 Million Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH reduced its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 404,041 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,018 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $33,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Alibaba Group by 108,264.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,711,488 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $326,945,000 after acquiring an additional 3,708,063 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 39.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,034,187 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,127,475,000 after purchasing an additional 3,124,057 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 650.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,172,551 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,887,000 after buying an additional 1,883,022 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,443,677 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $964,955,000 after buying an additional 1,478,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $145,621,000. 14.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, August 31st. HSBC cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $142.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday. Citigroup decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $151.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.43.

BABA stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $84.84. 2,635,136 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,837,387. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $58.01 and a 52 week high of $121.30. The company has a market cap of $217.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $89.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The specialty retailer reported $17.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $14.59 by $2.78. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The company had revenue of $234.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

