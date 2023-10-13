Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Has $42.56 Million Stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 446,160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $42,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 21.3% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,995 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 413.4% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 16,533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 13,313 shares during the last quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 1,265.3% during the second quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 669 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 968.2% during the second quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 705 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 8.5% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 36,623 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,493,000 after acquiring an additional 2,872 shares during the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Phillips 66

In other news, EVP Brian Mandell sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.84, for a total transaction of $335,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,195,079.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Phillips 66 news, Chairman Greg C. Garland sold 169,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total value of $18,877,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 662,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,814,067.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian Mandell sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.84, for a total transaction of $335,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,195,079.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 360,648 shares of company stock worth $41,396,371 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:PSX traded up $0.86 on Friday, hitting $111.61. The stock had a trading volume of 186,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,325,776. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $49.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.33. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $89.74 and a 1 year high of $125.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.95.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.33. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The firm had revenue of $35.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.77 EPS. Analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 16.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 18.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $131.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.27.

View Our Latest Report on Phillips 66

About Phillips 66

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Stories

