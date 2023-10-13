Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Has $66.57 Million Stake in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH reduced its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 427,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,343 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $66,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 644.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,698,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $270,687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470,373 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,584,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $521,562,000 after purchasing an additional 468,749 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,299,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 78.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 856,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,489,000 after acquiring an additional 377,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Southpoint Capital Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 106.3% during the first quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 618,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,037,000 after acquiring an additional 318,854 shares in the last quarter. 96.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JLL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $167.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $178.00 price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $222.00 to $173.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jones Lang LaSalle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.50.

Jones Lang LaSalle Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JLL remained flat at $133.82 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 8,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,059. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The firm has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 21.04 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $157.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.18. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 12-month low of $123.00 and a 12-month high of $188.61.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($1.70). The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 7.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 9.31 EPS for the current year.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

(Free Report)

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, tenant representation, property management, advisory, and consulting services; and capital market services, such as equity and debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.