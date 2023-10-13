Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Has $95.07 Million Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lessened its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 450,236 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 481 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned 0.07% of Boeing worth $95,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Boeing by 8.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,950,526 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $7,636,970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682,272 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 109,667.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,055,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,058,456,000 after buying an additional 16,041,103 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Boeing by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,908,984 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,099,342,000 after buying an additional 224,280 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,321,871 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,585,234,000 after buying an additional 872,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 734.7% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,359,740 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $926,140,000 after buying an additional 3,837,422 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Boeing news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $2,026,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,124,614.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $237.00 per share, with a total value of $201,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,767 shares in the company, valued at $892,779. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $2,026,145.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,124,614.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Boeing stock traded down $4.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $186.83. 2,072,104 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,597,342. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $213.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $211.64. The stock has a market cap of $112.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.81 and a beta of 1.45. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $131.37 and a 12 month high of $243.10.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.37) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BA. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, September 18th. TheStreet raised Boeing from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Northcoast Research upgraded Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Boeing from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.00.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

