Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Invests $38.88 Million in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 399,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $38,882,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned 0.19% of Entergy as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Entergy by 25,465.1% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,398,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $258,444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389,391 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Entergy by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,122,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,415,313,000 after purchasing an additional 908,932 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Entergy by 64.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,944,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $209,465,000 after purchasing an additional 762,393 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Entergy by 86.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,633,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $183,750,000 after purchasing an additional 754,971 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Entergy by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,045,944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $974,610,000 after purchasing an additional 745,974 shares during the period. 86.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Entergy Stock Performance

ETR stock traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $94.36. The stock had a trading volume of 51,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,458,951. The stock has a market cap of $19.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.23. Entergy Co. has a 52-week low of $87.10 and a 52-week high of $120.78.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 10.22%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. Entergy’s payout ratio is currently 65.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Entergy

In related news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 13,500 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.40, for a total value of $1,287,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $882,545.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on ETR shares. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Entergy from $107.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Entergy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays started coverage on Entergy in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Entergy from $120.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Entergy from $121.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.75.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

