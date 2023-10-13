Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Lowers Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH reduced its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 116,931 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 7,215 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned about 0.08% of BlackRock worth $80,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BLK. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock by 48.6% during the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 52 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in BlackRock by 158.3% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 62 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BLK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $781.00 to $754.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of BlackRock from $888.00 to $836.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $780.00 to $770.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Bank of America reduced their target price on BlackRock from $921.00 to $868.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on BlackRock from $814.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $764.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 20,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $742.04, for a total transaction of $14,989,208.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 464,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,399,315. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 2,079 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $733.82, for a total value of $1,525,611.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,520,331.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 20,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $742.04, for a total value of $14,989,208.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 464,125 shares in the company, valued at $344,399,315. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:BLK traded down $2.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $633.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 279,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 630,090. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $547.59 and a twelve month high of $785.65. The stock has a market cap of $94.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 4.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $675.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $680.61.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.87 by $2.04. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 29.90%. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 35.15 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $5.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.41%.

BlackRock Profile

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.