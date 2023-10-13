Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Lowers Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH cut its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,961 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 430 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned about 0.06% of FedEx worth $34,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in FedEx by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 43.9% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,385 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,560,000 after acquiring an additional 4,693 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 101.5% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,274 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of FedEx by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 148,735 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $34,408,000 after purchasing an additional 10,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in FedEx by 553.3% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 392 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FedEx Stock Performance

Shares of FDX traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $252.01. 131,085 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,987,406. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $259.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $244.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.37. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $149.64 and a 1-year high of $270.95.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.84. FedEx had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The firm had revenue of $21.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.44 EPS. FedEx’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 18.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th were paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 8th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total value of $3,447,121.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $885,281. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total transaction of $3,447,121.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $885,281. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 5,745 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.88, for a total transaction of $1,504,500.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,886,538.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FDX shares. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on FedEx from $284.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $275.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FedEx in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.84.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of transportation, e-commerce, business services, and business solutions. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment offers transportation and delivery services.

