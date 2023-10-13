Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Sells 28,183 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lowered its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 716,725 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 28,183 shares during the period. Salesforce accounts for approximately 1.1% of Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $151,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the first quarter worth about $233,743,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 374.1% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 132.8% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 149 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its stake in Salesforce by 354.8% in the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 191 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of CRM stock traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $206.82. 217,828 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,718,764. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.24 billion, a PE ratio of 129.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.20. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.34 and a 12 month high of $238.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $210.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $209.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 4.77%. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.51, for a total transaction of $3,097,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,266,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,152,615,940.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.51, for a total transaction of $3,097,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,266,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,152,615,940.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.99, for a total value of $567,475.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 101,236 shares in the company, valued at $22,979,559.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 664,304 shares of company stock valued at $142,849,894. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on CRM. Morgan Stanley lowered Salesforce from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $251.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Friday, September 15th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Citigroup boosted their price target on Salesforce from $220.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on Salesforce from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.28.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

