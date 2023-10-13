Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Sells 313 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH trimmed its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 0.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 659,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 313 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Sysco were worth $48,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SYY. Capital Investment Counsel Inc raised its holdings in Sysco by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 36,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,737,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire increased its position in shares of Sysco by 24.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 3,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the period. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Sysco by 4.7% during the second quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Selway Asset Management lifted its holdings in Sysco by 2.0% in the second quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 15,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, LMG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Sysco by 1.8% during the second quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 55,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,088,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sysco alerts:

Sysco Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE SYY traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.42. 202,339 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,431,749. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.49. The stock has a market cap of $31.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.07, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.11. Sysco Co. has a 1-year low of $62.24 and a 1-year high of $87.41.

Sysco Announces Dividend

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $19.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.95 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 133.27% and a net margin of 2.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 57.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SYY. StockNews.com started coverage on Sysco in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Sysco in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Sysco from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of Sysco in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.91.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SYY

About Sysco

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.