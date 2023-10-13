Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Sells 56,820 Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH decreased its position in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 13.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 367,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 56,820 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $121,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HUBB. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 122.7% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 98 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in Hubbell during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in Hubbell during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hubbell in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Hubbell from $300.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Hubbell from $287.00 to $318.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Hubbell in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Hubbell from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $265.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Alyssa R. Flynn sold 2,293 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.30, for a total transaction of $720,689.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,090,935.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Alyssa R. Flynn sold 2,293 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.30, for a total transaction of $720,689.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,090,935.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO William R. Sperry sold 4,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.72, for a total transaction of $1,267,428.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,555,945.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,228 shares of company stock worth $3,839,856 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:HUBB traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $308.46. 29,371 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 423,943. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Hubbell Incorporated has a 52 week low of $209.96 and a 52 week high of $340.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $313.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $296.36.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.44. Hubbell had a return on equity of 29.48% and a net margin of 12.55%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated will post 15.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Hubbell Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.24%.

Hubbell Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

Featured Articles

