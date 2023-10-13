Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Fortress Biotech in a report on Tuesday, August 15th.

Fortress Biotech Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FBIO opened at $3.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $29.29 million, a PE ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 2.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.73 and its 200-day moving average is $8.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.99. Fortress Biotech has a 52 week low of $3.30 and a 52 week high of $17.40.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.60) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.90) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $17.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.28 million. Fortress Biotech had a negative net margin of 152.63% and a negative return on equity of 246.79%. Sell-side analysts predict that Fortress Biotech will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Lindsay A. Md Rosenwald acquired 666 shares of Fortress Biotech stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $176.25 per share, with a total value of $117,382.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,204,316.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Lindsay A. Md Rosenwald bought 6,666 shares of Fortress Biotech stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.20 per share, with a total value of $27,997.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,029,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,325,743.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lindsay A. Md Rosenwald bought 666 shares of Fortress Biotech stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $176.25 per share, with a total value of $117,382.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,833 shares in the company, valued at $1,204,316.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 26.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fortress Biotech by 113.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 10,620 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortress Biotech during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Fortress Biotech by 49.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 47,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 15,657 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Fortress Biotech by 495.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 39,636 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 32,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortress Biotech during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 18.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fortress Biotech

Fortress Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Ximino an oral minocycline drug for the treatment of moderate to severe acne; Targadox an oral doxycycline drug for adjunctive therapy for severe acne; Exelderm cream for antifungal intended for topical use; Qbrexza a medicated cloth towelette for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis; Amzeeq; Zilxi; and Accutane capsules for severe recalcitrant nodular acne.

Featured Articles

