Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Shares Gap Up to $2.78

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM – Get Free Report) (TSE:FVI)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.78, but opened at $2.90. Fortuna Silver Mines shares last traded at $2.93, with a volume of 635,028 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FSM. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.25 to C$6.75 in a report on Friday, July 21st.

Fortuna Silver Mines Trading Up 7.6 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $916.32 million, a PE ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 1.37.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM – Get Free Report) (TSE:FVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.04). Fortuna Silver Mines had a positive return on equity of 1.92% and a negative net margin of 22.51%. The company had revenue of $158.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Fortuna Silver Mines

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Stableford Capital II LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines in the second quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 31.19% of the company’s stock.

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the precious and base metal mining in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It holds interest in the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine located in southern Mexico; the Lindero gold project located in Northern Argentina; Yaramoko gold mine located in south western Burkina Faso; and Séguéla gold mine located in south western Côte d'Ivoire.

Further Reading

