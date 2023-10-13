Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,903,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 94,295 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Four Corners Property Trust worth $124,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 1,120.0% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 18,200.0% in the 1st quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 65.8% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 66.7% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 2,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Four Corners Property Trust alerts:

Four Corners Property Trust Price Performance

Four Corners Property Trust stock opened at $21.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.93. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $21.58 and a one year high of $29.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Four Corners Property Trust Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.24%. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 122.52%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FCPT shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

View Our Latest Research Report on Four Corners Property Trust

Four Corners Property Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of restaurant and retail properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Four Corners Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Four Corners Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.