Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) Price Target Increased to C$20.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU – Free Report) had its price target boosted by National Bankshares from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research note released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

FRU has been the subject of several other reports. Desjardins set a C$19.00 price objective on Freehold Royalties and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Freehold Royalties currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$19.09.

Freehold Royalties Price Performance

TSE:FRU opened at C$14.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 2.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$14.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$14.31. Freehold Royalties has a 12 month low of C$12.91 and a 12 month high of C$17.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.54.

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. Freehold Royalties had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 45.86%. The business had revenue of C$73.71 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Freehold Royalties will post 0.7581169 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freehold Royalties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. Freehold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.89%.

About Freehold Royalties

Freehold Royalties Ltd. engages in acquiring and managing royalty interest in the crude oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

