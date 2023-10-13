FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) Shares Gap Up to $55.40

Shares of FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $55.40, but opened at $57.26. FRP shares last traded at $56.40, with a volume of 1,015 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FRP in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The stock has a market cap of $523.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.96 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.73.

FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. FRP had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 1.00%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in FRP by 111.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in FRP by 63.9% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in FRP by 108.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in FRP during the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in FRP by 533.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.55% of the company’s stock.

FRP Holdings, Inc engages in the real estate businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Asset Management, Mining Royalty Lands, Development, and Stabilized Joint Venture. The Asset Management segment owns, leases, and manages commercial properties. The Mining Royalty Lands segment leases and manages mining royalty land owned by the Company primarily in Florida, Georgia, and Virginia.

