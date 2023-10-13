Fusion Fuel Green (NASDAQ:HTOO) PT Lowered to $3.00

Fusion Fuel Green (NASDAQ:HTOO – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $7.00 to $3.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 261.45% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Fusion Fuel Green from $12.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 31st.

Fusion Fuel Green Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NASDAQ HTOO traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.83. The stock had a trading volume of 42,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,969. Fusion Fuel Green has a 52-week low of $0.72 and a 52-week high of $7.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.35 and a 200 day moving average of $2.26.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HTOO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Fusion Fuel Green during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Fusion Fuel Green during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Fusion Fuel Green in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Fusion Fuel Green in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fusion Fuel Green during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $141,000. 21.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fusion Fuel Green Company Profile

Fusion Fuel Green PLC focuses on the production of hydrogen in Portugal, Spain, and Morocco. The company intends to provide hydrogen generators to clients that operate their green hydrogen plants. It serves natural gas networks and grids, ammonia producers, oil refineries, regulators, and related government departments.

