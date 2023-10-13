FY2025 EPS Estimates for Plug Power Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Free Report) – Research analysts at B. Riley reduced their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Plug Power in a report released on Thursday, October 12th. B. Riley analyst C. Souther now expects that the electronics maker will earn $0.01 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.07. The consensus estimate for Plug Power’s current full-year earnings is ($1.27) per share.

PLUG has been the topic of several other research reports. HSBC initiated coverage on Plug Power in a report on Monday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Plug Power from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Plug Power from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Plug Power from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Northland Securities dropped their target price on Plug Power from $22.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.36.

Plug Power Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PLUG opened at $7.41 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.33. The firm has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 3.16. Plug Power has a 52-week low of $6.16 and a 52-week high of $19.75.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $260.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.38 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 20.27% and a negative net margin of 95.15%.

In other news, insider Jose Luis Crespo sold 31,958 shares of Plug Power stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total value of $230,097.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 250,609 shares in the company, valued at $1,804,384.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plug Power in the first quarter valued at $270,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Plug Power by 0.6% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 235,136 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in Plug Power during the first quarter valued at $175,000. AMF Tjanstepension AB bought a new stake in Plug Power during the first quarter valued at $1,080,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Plug Power by 12.6% during the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 213,399 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after buying an additional 23,800 shares during the period. 49.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including liquid green hydrogen production, storage and handling, transportation, and dispensing infrastructure.

