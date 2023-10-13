GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Plans Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:GNT)

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, October 13th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, October 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 16th.
GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 15.7% annually over the last three years.
GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of GNT opened at $4.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.03 and its 200-day moving average is $5.08. GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has a 12-month low of $4.24 and a 12-month high of $5.40.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust
GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Company Profile
GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies principally engaged in natural resource and gold industries and by writing covered call options on the underlying equity securities.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Buy Electronic Arts For the 2024 Rally
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Walgreens Boots Alliance: Value or Value Trap?
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Cinemark and Imax Steal the Spotlight in Movie Theater Comeback
Receive News & Ratings for GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.